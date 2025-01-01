Menu
3LT AWD True North

3LT AWD True North

Used
108,987KM
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P486
  • Mileage 108,987 KM

2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD True North - A Stylish & Versatile SUV
Looking for a reliable, well-equipped SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD True North! With a powerful and efficient all-wheel drive system, this Blazer is perfect for all weather conditions and offers a smooth ride, whether you're commuting or heading off-road.
Key Features:
  • Back-up Camera for enhanced safety and convenience.
  • Heated Seats (Driver & Passenger) to keep you warm during cold weather.
  • Leather Interior for a touch of luxury and comfort.
  • OnStar for emergency services, turn-by-turn navigation, and remote vehicle access.
  • Power Mirrors, Locks & Windows for ease of use.
  • Active Blind Spot Assist to help you stay aware of your surroundings and drive with confidence.

At Easton Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on providing a top-notch buying experience. We are OMVIC certified and a proud member of UCDA, ensuring you're in good hands. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we are happy to schedule a test drive at your convenience. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to learn more or set up your visit!

We pay top dollar for trades and offer competitive pricing for all vehicles. Don't just take our word for it check out our 5-star Google rating! Come see why our customers keep coming back.

Safety

Traction Control
Onstar
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Easton Auto Sales

