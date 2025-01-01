$28,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
3LT AWD True North
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
3LT AWD True North
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,987KM
VIN 3GNKBHRS8KS618286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P486
- Mileage 108,987 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD True North - A Stylish & Versatile SUV
Looking for a reliable, well-equipped SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD True North! With a powerful and efficient all-wheel drive system, this Blazer is perfect for all weather conditions and offers a smooth ride, whether you're commuting or heading off-road.
Key Features:
- Back-up Camera for enhanced safety and convenience.
- Heated Seats (Driver & Passenger) to keep you warm during cold weather.
- Leather Interior for a touch of luxury and comfort.
- OnStar for emergency services, turn-by-turn navigation, and remote vehicle access.
- Power Mirrors, Locks & Windows for ease of use.
- Active Blind Spot Assist to help you stay aware of your surroundings and drive with confidence.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2019 Chevrolet Blazer