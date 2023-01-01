$CALL+ tax & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT COUPE LEATHER
Location
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
10,215KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10116036
- Stock #: P104
- VIN: 1G1FD1RS3K0139186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Garnet Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 10,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
