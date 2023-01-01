Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

10,215 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2LT COUPE LEATHER

Location

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116036
  • Stock #: P104
  • VIN: 1G1FD1RS3K0139186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 10,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Local one owner car. Clean carfax! This Camaro looks amazing in Garnet Red Tintcoat with black leather interior. The 20 inch wheels really set this car off nice! Remote start included. Also includes a car cover. ONLY 10,500KM this car is like new. Call us today and schedule a test drive! This car is just in time for the summer fun! We are located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and only minutes from Kingston and Brockville. *****WE NEED YOUR TRADE***** Looking to sell your vehicle call us today we make selling easy! 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

