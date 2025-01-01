$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,339KM
VIN 1GCUYEED0KZ281024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P587
- Mileage 119,339 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Loaded, Powerful & Ready to Work!
Looking for a tough, reliable, and well-equipped truck? This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4x4 is ready for anything you throw at it work or play!
Powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and equipped with 4x4 capability, this Silverado delivers the performance and traction you need in all conditions. It comes fully loaded with premium features, including:
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Bose Premium Sound System
Heated Front Seats & A/C
Power Windows & Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Running Boards & Step Bumper
Spray-In Box Liner
Trailer Hitch - Tow Package
Whether you're hauling gear, towing a trailer, or commuting in comfort, this truck has it all. It's clean, well-maintained, and ready to drive.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Were OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, offering you peace of mind with every purchase.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make buying easy.
We pay top dollar for trade-ins!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers keep coming back!
Dont wait trucks like this dont last long!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Step Bumper
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Self Parking / Park Assist
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Rhino Spray or Lining
