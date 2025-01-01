Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Loaded, Powerful & Ready to Work!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a tough, reliable, and well-equipped truck? This <strong>2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4x4</strong> is ready for anything you throw at it work or play!</div><br /><div>Powered by a <strong>5.3L V8</strong> engine and equipped with <strong>4x4 capability</strong>, this Silverado delivers the performance and traction you need in all conditions. It comes fully loaded with premium features, including:</div><br /><div> <strong>Android Auto & Apple CarPlay</strong><br> <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong><br> <strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong><br> <strong>Bose Premium Sound System</strong><br> <strong>Heated Front Seats & A/C</strong><br> <strong>Power Windows & Locks</strong><br> <strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong><br> <strong>Running Boards & Step Bumper</strong><br> <strong>Spray-In Box Liner</strong><br> <strong>Trailer Hitch - Tow Package</strong></div><br /><div>Whether youre hauling gear, towing a trailer, or commuting in comfort, this truck has it all. Its clean, well-maintained, and ready to drive.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> Were <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>, offering you peace of mind with every purchase.<br> Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we make buying easy.<br> <strong>We pay top dollar for trade-ins!</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers keep coming back!</strong></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Dont wait trucks like this dont last long!</div>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,339 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12893792

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 12893792
  2. 12893792
  3. 12893792
  4. 12893792
  5. 12893792
  6. 12893792
  7. 12893792
  8. 12893792
  9. 12893792
  10. 12893792
  11. 12893792
  12. 12893792
  13. 12893792
  14. 12893792
  15. 12893792
  16. 12893792
  17. 12893792
  18. 12893792
  19. 12893792
  20. 12893792
  21. 12893792
  22. 12893792
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,339KM
VIN 1GCUYEED0KZ281024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P587
  • Mileage 119,339 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Loaded, Powerful & Ready to Work!
Looking for a tough, reliable, and well-equipped truck? This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4x4 is ready for anything you throw at it work or play!
Powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and equipped with 4x4 capability, this Silverado delivers the performance and traction you need in all conditions. It comes fully loaded with premium features, including:
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Bose Premium Sound System
Heated Front Seats & A/C
Power Windows & Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Running Boards & Step Bumper
Spray-In Box Liner
Trailer Hitch - Tow Package
Whether you're hauling gear, towing a trailer, or commuting in comfort, this truck has it all. It's clean, well-maintained, and ready to drive.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Were OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, offering you peace of mind with every purchase.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make buying easy.
We pay top dollar for trade-ins!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers keep coming back!

Dont wait trucks like this dont last long!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Step Bumper

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Self Parking / Park Assist
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Rhino Spray or Lining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2023 GMC Savana G2500 135
2023 GMC Savana G2500 135" ,RWD, Low kms 30,792 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax LS ,1.2L Turbo, 3cyl for sale in Gananoque, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax LS ,1.2L Turbo, 3cyl 29,051 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT EDITION ,Low Kms, One Owner for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT EDITION ,Low Kms, One Owner 27,091 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500