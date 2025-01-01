$18,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LS FWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,488KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB8KL368637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P547
- Mileage 40,488 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS Compact, Efficient, and Winter-Ready!
Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD is a smart pick for city driving, weekend getaways, or first-time drivers. Powered by a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, it offers a smooth ride, excellent visibility, and practical features to keep you comfortable and confident on the road.
Vehicle Highlights:
Compact on the outside, spacious on the inside the Trax is perfect for navigating tight city streets without compromising comfort or cargo space.
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville!
Call 613-561-5172 today to book your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers love Easton Auto Sales!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Backup / Rear View Camera
2019 Chevrolet Trax