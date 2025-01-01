Menu
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS Compact, Efficient, and Winter-Ready!

Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD is a smart pick for city driving, weekend getaways, or first-time drivers. Powered by a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, it offers a smooth ride, excellent visibility, and practical features to keep you comfortable and confident on the road.

Vehicle Highlights:

Front-Wheel Drive
Air Conditioning
Back-Up Camera
Power Locks, Windows & Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bonus: Includes a set of winter tires!

Compact on the outside, spacious on the inside the Trax is perfect for navigating tight city streets without compromising comfort or cargo space.

Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville!

Call 613-561-5172 today to book your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers love Easton Auto Sales!

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
40,488KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB8KL368637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P547
  • Mileage 40,488 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Trax LS Compact, Efficient, and Winter-Ready!
Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD is a smart pick for city driving, weekend getaways, or first-time drivers. Powered by a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, it offers a smooth ride, excellent visibility, and practical features to keep you comfortable and confident on the road.
Vehicle Highlights:

  • Front-Wheel Drive

  • Air Conditioning

  • Back-Up Camera

  • Power Locks, Windows & Adjustable Steering Wheel

  • Bonus: Includes a set of winter tires!


Compact on the outside, spacious on the inside the Trax is perfect for navigating tight city streets without compromising comfort or cargo space.
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville!
Call 613-561-5172 today to book your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers love Easton Auto Sales!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Backup / Rear View Camera

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

