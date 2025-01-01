Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2019 Ford Escape SE Turbocharged Performance & All-Season Confidence!</strong></div><br /><div>Get ready to drive with confidence in this well-equipped <strong>2019 Ford Escape SE</strong>. Powered by a fuel-efficient <strong>1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine</strong> and paired with <strong>4WD</strong> and a <strong>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, this SUV is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures.</div><br /><div><strong>Top Features Include:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p><strong>4WD</strong> Stay in control no matter the weather</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> Park and reverse with ease</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth & Smart Device Integration</strong> Stay connected wherever you go</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Dual-Zone A/C</strong> Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats & Heated Mirrors</strong> Perfect for Canadian winters</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Driver Seat</strong> Find your ideal driving position</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Auxiliary Audio Input</strong> Plug in and play your favorite music</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Mirrors, and Door Locks</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong> Convenience at your fingertips</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This Escape offers the ideal balance of versatility, comfort, and technologyall at a great value.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> We are proudly <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>, located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades!</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers choose Easton Auto Sales!</strong></div>

2019 Ford Escape

154,085 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12689325

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,085KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD7KUC39227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P559
  • Mileage 154,085 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Escape SE Turbocharged Performance & All-Season Confidence!
Get ready to drive with confidence in this well-equipped 2019 Ford Escape SE. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and paired with 4WD and a 6-speed automatic transmission, this SUV is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures.
Top Features Include:

  • 4WD Stay in control no matter the weather

  • Back-Up Camera Park and reverse with ease

  • Bluetooth & Smart Device Integration Stay connected wherever you go

  • Dual-Zone A/C Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger

  • Heated Front Seats & Heated Mirrors Perfect for Canadian winters

  • Power Driver Seat Find your ideal driving position

  • Auxiliary Audio Input Plug in and play your favorite music

  • Power Windows, Mirrors, and Door Locks

  • Steering Wheel Controls Convenience at your fingertips


This Escape offers the ideal balance of versatility, comfort, and technologyall at a great value.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers choose Easton Auto Sales!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 122,421 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i 70,987 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 81,350 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Ford Escape