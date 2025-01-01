$16,900+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P559
- Mileage 154,085 KM
Get ready to drive with confidence in this well-equipped 2019 Ford Escape SE. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and paired with 4WD and a 6-speed automatic transmission, this SUV is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures.
-
4WD Stay in control no matter the weather
-
Back-Up Camera Park and reverse with ease
-
Bluetooth & Smart Device Integration Stay connected wherever you go
-
Dual-Zone A/C Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger
-
Heated Front Seats & Heated Mirrors Perfect for Canadian winters
-
Power Driver Seat Find your ideal driving position
-
Auxiliary Audio Input Plug in and play your favorite music
-
Power Windows, Mirrors, and Door Locks
-
Steering Wheel Controls Convenience at your fingertips
This Escape offers the ideal balance of versatility, comfort, and technologyall at a great value.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers choose Easton Auto Sales!
