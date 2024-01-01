Menu
Heres a nice 2019 Ford F-150 Super Crew XLT with XTR package. This F-150 is equipped with a box liner, remote start, 5.0L V8, heated seats, navigation, XM radio, power seat and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!

OMVIC Certified and UCDA member

EASTON AUTO SALES INC

613-561-5172

2019 Ford F-150

134,500 KM

Details

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew 4WD XTR

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew 4WD XTR

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Accident Free

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

134,500KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E51KFD21368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a nice 2019 Ford F-150 Super Crew XLT with XTR package. This F-150 is equipped with a box liner, remote start, 5.0L V8, heated seats, navigation, XM radio, power seat and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Ford F-150