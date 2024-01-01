$33,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT Super Crew 4WD XTR
2019 Ford F-150
XLT Super Crew 4WD XTR
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
134,500KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E51KFD21368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a nice 2019 Ford F-150 Super Crew XLT with XTR package. This F-150 is equipped with a box liner, remote start, 5.0L V8, heated seats, navigation, XM radio, power seat and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
Vehicle Features
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
