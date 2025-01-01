Menu
<div><strong>2019 GMC Terrain Denali AWD Luxury, Performance, and Technology in One Stunning SUV!</strong></div><br /><div>Experience premium comfort and refined performance in this <strong>2019 GMC Terrain Denali AWD</strong>. Powered by a <strong>2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine</strong>, this single-owner SUV delivers a smooth yet powerful drive with the confidence of <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>.</div><br /><div>Step inside to find a <strong>luxurious leather interior</strong> loaded with cutting-edge features, including:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Navigation System</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof</strong> for a bright, open feel</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bose Premium Audio System</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Android Auto & Apple CarPlay</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera & Blind Spot Monitor</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity & Cruise Control</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Remote Start</strong> for added convenience</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This <strong>Denali trim</strong> is the top-of-the-line package from GMC, combining upscale design, advanced safety, and next-level techall in one stylish, versatile SUV.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> | 613-561-5172</div><br /><div>Were <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, committed to transparency and trust. Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>Top dollar paid for your trade-in!</strong><br> <strong>Read our 5-star Google reviews and see why drivers choose Easton Auto Sales!</strong></div>

Used
29,940KM
VIN 3GKALXEXXKL155322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P591
  • Mileage 29,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
WiFi Hotspot

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

