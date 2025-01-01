$27,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
2019 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,940KM
VIN 3GKALXEXXKL155322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P591
- Mileage 29,940 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 GMC Terrain Denali AWD Luxury, Performance, and Technology in One Stunning SUV!
Experience premium comfort and refined performance in this 2019 GMC Terrain Denali AWD. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, this single-owner SUV delivers a smooth yet powerful drive with the confidence of All-Wheel Drive.
Step inside to find a luxurious leather interior loaded with cutting-edge features, including:
This Denali trim is the top-of-the-line package from GMC, combining upscale design, advanced safety, and next-level techall in one stylish, versatile SUV.
Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales | 613-561-5172
Were OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, committed to transparency and trust. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Top dollar paid for your trade-in!
Read our 5-star Google reviews and see why drivers choose Easton Auto Sales!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
WiFi Hotspot
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
High Beam Assist / HBA
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2019 GMC Terrain