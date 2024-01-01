Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Heres a nice people mover! This Honda Odyssey EX is nicely equipped including power sliding doors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, loads of safety features and much more! This Odyssey has multiple seat configurations. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172 WE NEED YOUR TRADE.</div>

2019 Honda Odyssey

114,351 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX SUNROOF

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 10865352
  2. 10865352
  3. 10865352
  4. 10865352
  5. 10865352
  6. 10865352
  7. 10865352
  8. 10865352
  9. 10865352
  10. 10865352
  11. 10865352
  12. 10865352
  13. 10865352
  14. 10865352
  15. 10865352
  16. 10865352
  17. 10865352
  18. 10865352
  19. 10865352
  20. 10865352
  21. 10865352
  22. 10865352
  23. 10865352
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,351KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H4XKB507940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P214
  • Mileage 114,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a nice people mover! This Honda Odyssey EX is nicely equipped including power sliding doors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, loads of safety features and much more! This Odyssey has multiple seat configurations. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172 WE NEED YOUR TRADE.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 40,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD 4,474KM for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD 4,474KM 4,521 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg Highline R-Line for sale in Gananoque, ON
2014 Volkswagen Touareg Highline R-Line 204,500 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey