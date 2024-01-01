$31,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX SUNROOF
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX SUNROOF
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
114,351KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL6H4XKB507940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P214
- Mileage 114,351 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Here's a nice people mover! This Honda Odyssey EX is nicely equipped including power sliding doors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, loads of safety features and much more! This Odyssey has multiple seat configurations. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172 WE NEED YOUR TRADE.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 40,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD 4,474KM 4,521 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Touareg Highline R-Line 204,500 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2019 Honda Odyssey