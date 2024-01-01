$23,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate Awd
2019 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate Awd
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,080KM
VIN KM8K5CA56KU311381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,080 KM
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2019 Hyundai KONA