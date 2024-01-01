Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

93,080 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate Awd

2019 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate Awd

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
93,080KM
VIN KM8K5CA56KU311381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,080 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

