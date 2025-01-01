$20,967+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$20,967
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P633
- Mileage 103,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD Well Equipped, Comfortable, and Ready for Any Road!
Discover the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and safety with this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV delivers a smooth and efficient rideideal for family adventures or your daily commute.
Enjoy confidence in every drive with All-Wheel Drive, Front and Rear Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Parking Aid, and Automatic Highbeams. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring heated front seats, dual-zone A/C, heated mirrors, and a power driver seat for maximum comfort. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, and Satellite Radio, while the back-up camera makes parking a breeze.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
613-561-5172