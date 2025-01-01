Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD Well Equipped, Comfortable, and Ready for Any Road!</strong></p><p>Discover the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and safety with this <strong>2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD</strong>. Powered by a <strong>2.4L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, this SUV delivers a smooth and efficient rideideal for family adventures or your daily commute.</p><p>Enjoy confidence in every drive with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>, <strong>Front and Rear Collision Mitigation</strong>, <strong>Blind Spot Monitoring</strong>, <strong>Rear Parking Aid</strong>, and <strong>Automatic Highbeams</strong>. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring <strong>heated front seats</strong>, <strong>dual-zone A/C</strong>, <strong>heated mirrors</strong>, and a <strong>power driver seat</strong> for maximum comfort. Stay connected and entertained with <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong>Smart Device Integration</strong>, and <strong>Satellite Radio</strong>, while the <strong>back-up camera</strong> makes parking a breeze.</p><p> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p>At <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong>, we are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, providing peace of mind and professionalism in every sale. Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we make car shopping simple and stress-free.</p><p> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades!</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating</strong> and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for quality used vehicles and exceptional service.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales Quality vehicles. Honest deals. Trusted service.</strong></p>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

103,999 KM

Details Description Features

$20,967

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13155334

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 13155334
  2. 13155334
  3. 13155334
  4. 13155334
  5. 13155334
  6. 13155334
  7. 13155334
  8. 13155334
  9. 13155334
  10. 13155334
  11. 13155334
  12. 13155334
  13. 13155334
  14. 13155334
  15. 13155334
  16. 13155334
  17. 13155334
  18. 13155334
  19. 13155334
  20. 13155334
  21. 13155334
  22. 13155334
  23. 13155334
  24. 13155334
  25. 13155334
  26. 13155334
  27. 13155334
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$20,967

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,999KM
VIN 5NMS3CAD3KH125127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P633
  • Mileage 103,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD Well Equipped, Comfortable, and Ready for Any Road!

Discover the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and safety with this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV delivers a smooth and efficient rideideal for family adventures or your daily commute.

Enjoy confidence in every drive with All-Wheel Drive, Front and Rear Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Parking Aid, and Automatic Highbeams. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring heated front seats, dual-zone A/C, heated mirrors, and a power driver seat for maximum comfort. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, and Satellite Radio, while the back-up camera makes parking a breeze.

Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, providing peace of mind and professionalism in every sale. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make car shopping simple and stress-free.

We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for quality used vehicles and exceptional service.

Easton Auto Sales Quality vehicles. Honest deals. Trusted service.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Gananoque, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 187,556 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD 109,500 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra SEL for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra SEL 88,125 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,967

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe