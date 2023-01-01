$42,900+ tax & licensing
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland 4WD 5.7L
Location
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
78,665KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9815272
- Stock #: P53
- VIN: 1C4RJFCT8KC542509
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
