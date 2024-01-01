Menu
Used
118,337KM
VIN 1C4HJXEGXKW575012

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P357
  • Mileage 118,337 KM

Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, where adventure meets reliability. Presenting the 2019 Jeep Wrangler 4-Door Sahara, an iconic vehicle built for exploration and everyday comfort.
This striking black Wrangler Sahara is ready to conquer any terrain with its rugged yet stylish exterior. Inside, you'll find a spacious black interior that offers both functionality and comfort. Equipped with an automatic transmission, Bluetooth connectivity, and air conditioning, this Jeep ensures a smooth and connected ride wherever you go.

Additional features include running boards for easy access, satellite radio for entertainment on the go, and much more to enhance your driving experience.

Easton Auto Sales is committed to providing quality vehicles and exceptional service. As OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA, we guarantee transparency and peace of mind with every purchase. Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, our team is ready to assist you. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of owning a Jeep Wrangler Sahara. Discover why Easton Auto Sales is your trusted destination for premium pre-owned vehicles.

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

613-561-5172

