$20,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
54,879KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54ADXKE129569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Heres a nice Kia Forte EX. Blind zone alert, heated seats, rear vision camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated steering wheel and much more. this Forte only has 55,000KM. If youre looking for a nice sedan give us a call and schedule a test drive today! We are located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
