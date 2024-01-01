Menu
Heres a nice Kia Forte EX. Blind zone alert, heated seats, rear vision camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated steering wheel and much more. this Forte only has 55,000KM. If youre looking for a nice sedan give us a call and schedule a test drive today! We are located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 

OMVIC Certified and UCDA member

Easton Auto Sale INC

613-561-5172

2019 Kia Forte

54,879 KM

Details

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

EX

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,879KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54ADXKE129569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Kia Forte