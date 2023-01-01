Menu
2019 Kia NIRO

24,686 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Kia NIRO

2019 Kia NIRO

EX 24,500KM

2019 Kia NIRO

EX 24,500KM

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,686KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10500402
  • Stock #: P158
  • VIN: KNDCC3LC7K5283899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow only 24,500KM. This one owner Niro is equipped with a heated steering wheel, heated seats, Apple CarPlay and much more!! Calle us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

