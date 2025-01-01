Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD Affordable & Reliable!</strong><br> Looking for a reliable, stylish, and comfortable SUV? Check out this 2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD, available now at Easton Auto Sales! This well-maintained SUV comes packed with features for your driving pleasure:</div><ul> <li><strong>Power Windows & Door Locks</strong></li> <li><strong>Heated Mirrors & Heated Front Seats</strong></li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong></li> <li><strong>Rearview Camera</strong></li> <li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></li> </ul><br /><div>Perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures, the Sportages all-wheel drive ensures great traction and handling in all weather conditions.</div><br /><div>Call us today at <strong>613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive. As an <strong>OMVIC certified dealer</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>, we make your car-buying experience simple and stress-free. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also offer top dollar for your trade-ins.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Dont forget to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> customer satisfaction is our top priority! Visit Easton Auto Sales today, where great deals are waiting for you!</div>

2019 Kia Sportage

83,895 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sportage

LX AWD Includes snow tires on rims

Watch This Vehicle
12267463

2019 Kia Sportage

LX AWD Includes snow tires on rims

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,895KM
VIN KNDPMCAC2K7496975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P499A
  • Mileage 83,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD Affordable & Reliable!
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and comfortable SUV? Check out this 2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD, available now at Easton Auto Sales! This well-maintained SUV comes packed with features for your driving pleasure:
  • Power Windows & Door Locks
  • Heated Mirrors & Heated Front Seats
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rearview Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity

Perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures, the Sportage's all-wheel drive ensures great traction and handling in all weather conditions.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. As an OMVIC certified dealer and a proud UCDA member, we make your car-buying experience simple and stress-free. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also offer top dollar for your trade-ins.

Don't forget to check out our 5-star Google rating customer satisfaction is our top priority! Visit Easton Auto Sales today, where great deals are waiting for you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg for sale in Gananoque, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg 90 KM $29,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK 2WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK 2WD 17,547 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo 27,887 KM $42,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sportage