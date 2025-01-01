$17,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sportage
LX AWD Includes snow tires on rims
2019 Kia Sportage
LX AWD Includes snow tires on rims
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,895KM
VIN KNDPMCAC2K7496975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P499A
- Mileage 83,895 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD Affordable & Reliable!
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and comfortable SUV? Check out this 2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD, available now at Easton Auto Sales! This well-maintained SUV comes packed with features for your driving pleasure:
Perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures, the Sportage's all-wheel drive ensures great traction and handling in all weather conditions.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. As an OMVIC certified dealer and a proud UCDA member, we make your car-buying experience simple and stress-free. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also offer top dollar for your trade-ins.
Don't forget to check out our 5-star Google rating customer satisfaction is our top priority! Visit Easton Auto Sales today, where great deals are waiting for you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
