$23,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mazda CX-5
Sport
2019 Mazda CX-5
Sport
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,821KM
VIN JM3KFABL6K0593412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P549
- Mileage 60,821 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport Comfort, Style, and Performance in One Affordable Package!
Drive in confidence and style with this well-maintained 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport. Featuring Front-Wheel Drive and a powerful yet efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV is perfect for daily commutes, family trips, and everything in between.
Highlighted Features:
Inside, enjoy a clean and comfortable cabin with intuitive controls and supportive seating. With heated front seats and a smooth ride, youll stay warm and comfortable no matter the season.
Easton Auto Sales Proudly OMVIC certified and UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to book your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trade-ins!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why drivers trust Easton Auto Sales!
Drive in confidence and style with this well-maintained 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport. Featuring Front-Wheel Drive and a powerful yet efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV is perfect for daily commutes, family trips, and everything in between.
Highlighted Features:
-
Air Conditioning
-
Back-Up Camera
-
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
-
Cruise Control
-
Heated Front Seats
Inside, enjoy a clean and comfortable cabin with intuitive controls and supportive seating. With heated front seats and a smooth ride, youll stay warm and comfortable no matter the season.
Easton Auto Sales Proudly OMVIC certified and UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to book your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trade-ins!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why drivers trust Easton Auto Sales!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 89,856 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited FWD-2.0L 4cyl, Leather, Low KMS 42,338 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited , Remote Start 99,984 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2019 Mazda CX-5