2019 Mazda CX-5

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P549
  • Mileage 60,821 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport Comfort, Style, and Performance in One Affordable Package!
Drive in confidence and style with this well-maintained 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport. Featuring Front-Wheel Drive and a powerful yet efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV is perfect for daily commutes, family trips, and everything in between.
Highlighted Features:

  • Air Conditioning

  • Back-Up Camera

  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

  • Cruise Control

  • Heated Front Seats


Inside, enjoy a clean and comfortable cabin with intuitive controls and supportive seating. With heated front seats and a smooth ride, youll stay warm and comfortable no matter the season.
Easton Auto Sales Proudly OMVIC certified and UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to book your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trade-ins!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why drivers trust Easton Auto Sales!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

