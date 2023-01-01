Menu
2019 Nissan Murano

65,494 KM

Details Description

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,494KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9769606
  Stock #: P43
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MSXKN155948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Jewel
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,494 KM

Vehicle Description

What a sweet ride! This Nissan Murano SL looks awesome. Very luxurious inside and out. This SUV has all the toys including sunroof and heated leather. Clean carfax report! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Only seconds from the 401 in Gananoque. Just minutes from Kingston, Brockville, Lansdowne and Athens

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

