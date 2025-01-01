$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
2019 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,869KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV2KC838721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P496
- Mileage 93,869 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD - Excellent Condition!
Looking for a reliable and well-equipped SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD, available now at Easton Auto Sales. This Rogue comes packed with modern features for comfort and safety, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and a Rear View Camera to keep you safe on the road. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and enjoy your favorite music with Satellite Radio. Plus, with Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, and Cruise Control, this SUV is perfect for both short trips and long drives.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we are proud to offer this well-maintained vehicle at a great price. We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring that you get the best in quality and service.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive! At Easton Auto Sales, we pay top dollar for trades, and our 5-star Google rating speaks for itself. Visit us today to see why our customers keep coming back!
Looking for a reliable and well-equipped SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD, available now at Easton Auto Sales. This Rogue comes packed with modern features for comfort and safety, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and a Rear View Camera to keep you safe on the road. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and enjoy your favorite music with Satellite Radio. Plus, with Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, and Cruise Control, this SUV is perfect for both short trips and long drives.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we are proud to offer this well-maintained vehicle at a great price. We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring that you get the best in quality and service.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive! At Easton Auto Sales, we pay top dollar for trades, and our 5-star Google rating speaks for itself. Visit us today to see why our customers keep coming back!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Roof Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 355 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper 3-Door 150,125 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD 49,148 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2019 Nissan Rogue