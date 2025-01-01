Menu
<div><strong>2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD - Excellent Condition!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a reliable and well-equipped SUV? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD, available now at Easton Auto Sales. This Rogue comes packed with modern features for comfort and safety, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and a Rear View Camera to keep you safe on the road. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and enjoy your favorite music with Satellite Radio. Plus, with Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, and Cruise Control, this SUV is perfect for both short trips and long drives.</div><br /><div>Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we are proud to offer this well-maintained vehicle at a great price. We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring that you get the best in quality and service.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong> At Easton Auto Sales, we pay top dollar for trades, and our 5-star Google rating speaks for itself. Visit us today to see why our customers keep coming back!</div>

2019 Nissan Rogue

93,869 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

93,869KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV2KC838721

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P496
  • Mileage 93,869 KM

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights

Satellite Radio

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

