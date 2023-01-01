Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Sentra

95,623 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

S CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

S CVT

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

  1. 9641962
  2. 9641962
  3. 9641962
  4. 9641962
  5. 9641962
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,623KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641962
  • Stock #: P25
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1KY215546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,623 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 95,623 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 103,500 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee L...
 143,500 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory