2019 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 6 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9641962

9641962 Stock #: P25

P25 VIN: 3N1AB7AP1KY215546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,623 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.