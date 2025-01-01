Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Rugged, Reliable, Ready for Work or Play!

Tackle any terrain with confidence in this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic featuring a 3.6L V6 engine, 4x4 capability, and room for 6 passengers. This powerful yet practical truck is equipped with must-have features like:

Power Windows & Power Locks
Steering Wheel Controls for added convenience
Back-Up Camera for safer reversing
Durable Bed Liner to protect your truck bed

Whether youre heading to the job site or taking the family on a weekend adventure, this RAM 1500 delivers comfort, utility, and performance in one tough package.

Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

Were OMVIC certified, a proud UCDA member, and conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. Looking to trade in your current vehicle? We pay top dollar for trades!

Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

243,511 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

12702873

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
243,511KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG0KS592041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P515A
  • Mileage 243,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM 1500 Classic Rugged, Reliable, Ready for Work or Play!
Tackle any terrain with confidence in this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic featuring a 3.6L V6 engine, 4x4 capability, and room for 6 passengers. This powerful yet practical truck is equipped with must-have features like:

  • Power Windows & Power Locks

  • Steering Wheel Controls for added convenience

  • Back-Up Camera for safer reversing

  • Durable Bed Liner to protect your truck bed


Whether you're heading to the job site or taking the family on a weekend adventure, this RAM 1500 delivers comfort, utility, and performance in one tough package.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We're OMVIC certified, a proud UCDA member, and conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. Looking to trade in your current vehicle? We pay top dollar for trades!

Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
2 keys
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 RAM 1500 Classic