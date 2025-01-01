$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Used
243,511KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG0KS592041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P515A
- Mileage 243,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Rugged, Reliable, Ready for Work or Play!
Tackle any terrain with confidence in this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic featuring a 3.6L V6 engine, 4x4 capability, and room for 6 passengers. This powerful yet practical truck is equipped with must-have features like:
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
2 keys
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
