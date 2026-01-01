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<p>Take on any road or adventure in this rugged and reliable 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD, powered by a proven 4.0L V6 engine. Known for its legendary durability and off-road capability, the 4Runner offers the perfect blend of toughness, comfort, and versatility.</p><p>This well-equipped SUV features leather interior, navigation system, sunroof, heated front seats, heated mirrors, power driver seat, running boards, tow hitch, and seating for up to 7 passengers. Stay connected and comfortable with Bluetooth, audio input, back-up camera, climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, CD player, automatic headlights, cargo shade, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and multiple power outlets.</p><p>Whether youre hauling the family, towing your toys, or heading off the beaten path, the Toyota 4Runner delivers exceptional performance and reliability you can count on.</p><p>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.</p><p> OMVIC Certified Dealer<br> Proud UCDA Member<br> Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville<br> We pay top dollar for trades<br> Check out our 5-star Google rating!</p>

2019 Toyota 4Runner

162,544 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14133823

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
162,544KM
VIN JTEBU5JR9K5712841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P735
  • Mileage 162,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Take on any road or adventure in this rugged and reliable 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD, powered by a proven 4.0L V6 engine. Known for its legendary durability and off-road capability, the 4Runner offers the perfect blend of toughness, comfort, and versatility.

This well-equipped SUV features leather interior, navigation system, sunroof, heated front seats, heated mirrors, power driver seat, running boards, tow hitch, and seating for up to 7 passengers. Stay connected and comfortable with Bluetooth, audio input, back-up camera, climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, CD player, automatic headlights, cargo shade, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and multiple power outlets.

Whether you're hauling the family, towing your toys, or heading off the beaten path, the Toyota 4Runner delivers exceptional performance and reliability you can count on.

Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.

OMVIC Certified Dealer
Proud UCDA Member
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Visor Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-561-5172

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$36,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Toyota 4Runner