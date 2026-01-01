$36,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 4WD
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P735
- Mileage 162,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Take on any road or adventure in this rugged and reliable 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD, powered by a proven 4.0L V6 engine. Known for its legendary durability and off-road capability, the 4Runner offers the perfect blend of toughness, comfort, and versatility.
This well-equipped SUV features leather interior, navigation system, sunroof, heated front seats, heated mirrors, power driver seat, running boards, tow hitch, and seating for up to 7 passengers. Stay connected and comfortable with Bluetooth, audio input, back-up camera, climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, CD player, automatic headlights, cargo shade, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and multiple power outlets.
Whether you're hauling the family, towing your toys, or heading off the beaten path, the Toyota 4Runner delivers exceptional performance and reliability you can count on.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
OMVIC Certified Dealer
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Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
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Interior
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Additional Features
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