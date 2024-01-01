Menu
<div>Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your premier destination for top-quality used vehicles. Explore our latest addition, the 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE, a true gem packed with premium features to elevate your driving experience.</div><br /><div><span>Equipped with luxurious leather seats and a panoramic sunroof, this RAV4 XLE ensures both comfort and style on every journey. Convenience meets sophistication with a power lift gate, making loading and unloading a breeze. Safety takes center stage with lane departure warning, blind zone alert, and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind on the road.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Navigate with ease using the built-in navigation system, while staying connected through Bluetooth technology. Stay cozy during chilly drives with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for Canadian winters.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>At Easton Auto Sales, we prioritize your satisfaction and safety. As proud members of OMVIC and UCDA, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Located in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, our team is ready to assist you. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the excellence of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE firsthand.</span><br></div>

2019 Toyota RAV4

89,780 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Leather

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Leather

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,780KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV5KW028449

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,780 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2019 Toyota RAV4