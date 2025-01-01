Menu
<div><strong>2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury, Performance, and All-Wheel Confidence</strong></div><br /><div>Discover refined driving and everyday versatility in this <strong>2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i</strong>where luxury meets performance. Powered by a <strong>245-horsepower turbocharged 2.0L I4 engine</strong> and paired with a smooth <strong>8-speed automatic transmission</strong>, this premium SUV delivers <strong>258 lb-ft of torque</strong> and full-time <strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong>, making it a confident performer in all weather conditions.</div><br /><div>Step inside and experience comfort at every turn with <strong>heated front seats</strong>, a <strong>heated steering wheel</strong>, <strong>power-adjustable and memory driver seat</strong>, and <strong>dual-zone climate control</strong>, including rear climate settings for backseat passengers. Stay connected with <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, easily manage your audio and cruise settings with <strong>steering wheel controls</strong>, and reverse safely with a built-in <strong>back-up camera</strong> and <strong>blind spot sensors</strong> for added confidence.</div><br /><div>Additional features include:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Power liftgate</strong> for easy loading</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p>Sleek, modern interior with high-end BMW finishes</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This vehicle combines everyday practicality with signature BMW sophistication.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> Were proud to be <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>, located just minutes from <strong>Kingston</strong> and <strong>Brockville</strong>. We also <strong>pay top dollar for trade-ins</strong> and invite you to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> for peace of mind.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Drive the differenceexperience the BMW X3 at Easton Auto Sales.</div>

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
70,987KM
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P558
  • Mileage 70,987 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172

2020 BMW X3