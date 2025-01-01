$33,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,987KM
VIN 5UXTY5C05L9D44634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P558
- Mileage 70,987 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury, Performance, and All-Wheel Confidence
Discover refined driving and everyday versatility in this 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30iwhere luxury meets performance. Powered by a 245-horsepower turbocharged 2.0L I4 engine and paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this premium SUV delivers 258 lb-ft of torque and full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD), making it a confident performer in all weather conditions.
Step inside and experience comfort at every turn with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable and memory driver seat, and dual-zone climate control, including rear climate settings for backseat passengers. Stay connected with Bluetooth, easily manage your audio and cruise settings with steering wheel controls, and reverse safely with a built-in back-up camera and blind spot sensors for added confidence.
Additional features include:
This vehicle combines everyday practicality with signature BMW sophistication.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Were proud to be OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We also pay top dollar for trade-ins and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating for peace of mind.
Drive the differenceexperience the BMW X3 at Easton Auto Sales.
Discover refined driving and everyday versatility in this 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30iwhere luxury meets performance. Powered by a 245-horsepower turbocharged 2.0L I4 engine and paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this premium SUV delivers 258 lb-ft of torque and full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD), making it a confident performer in all weather conditions.
Step inside and experience comfort at every turn with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable and memory driver seat, and dual-zone climate control, including rear climate settings for backseat passengers. Stay connected with Bluetooth, easily manage your audio and cruise settings with steering wheel controls, and reverse safely with a built-in back-up camera and blind spot sensors for added confidence.
Additional features include:
-
Power liftgate for easy loading
-
Power mirrors
-
Sleek, modern interior with high-end BMW finishes
This vehicle combines everyday practicality with signature BMW sophistication.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Were proud to be OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We also pay top dollar for trade-ins and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating for peace of mind.
Drive the differenceexperience the BMW X3 at Easton Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i 70,987 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 81,350 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 65,427 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2020 BMW X3