2020 Buick Encore
Preferred FWD
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred FWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
96,950KM
Used
VIN KL4CJASB1LB346561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with our stunning 2020 Buick Encore in radiant silver! With just 91,000km on the clock, this beauty is ready to accompany you on countless adventures.
Loaded with premium features including remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, and a back-up camera, every drive is a seamless blend of comfort and convenience. But that's not all there's much more waiting to be discovered in this remarkable vehicle!
Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the luxury firsthand.
Conveniently located just seconds off the 401 in Gananoque, we're a short drive away from Brockville and Kingston. Plus, rest assured knowing we're OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA.
Ready to upgrade? We want your trade! Let's make your automotive dreams a reality together at Easton Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
