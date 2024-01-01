Menu
<div><span>Elevate your driving experience with our stunning 2020 Buick Encore in radiant silver! With just 91,000km on the clock, this beauty is ready to accompany you on countless adventures.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Loaded with premium features including remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, and a back-up camera, every drive is a seamless blend of comfort and convenience. But thats not all theres much more waiting to be discovered in this remarkable vehicle!</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Dont let this opportunity pass you by. Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the luxury firsthand.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Conveniently located just seconds off the 401 in Gananoque, were a short drive away from Brockville and Kingston. Plus, rest assured knowing were OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Ready to upgrade? We want your trade! Lets make your automotive dreams a reality together at Easton Auto Sales.</span><br></div>

2020 Buick Encore

96,950 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

96,950KM
Used
VIN KL4CJASB1LB346561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2020 Buick Encore