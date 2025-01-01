$19,967+ taxes & licensing
2020 Buick Encore
Essence FWD
2020 Buick Encore
Essence FWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$19,967
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P634
- Mileage 94,835 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Buick Encore Essence Stylish, Comfortable, and Packed with Features!
Discover comfort and confidence in this 2020 Buick Encore Essence FWD a compact luxury SUV designed to make every drive enjoyable. Equipped with a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, this Encore delivers excellent fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance.
Step inside and enjoy premium leather seats, dual-zone A/C, and heated front seats for year-round comfort. The power-adjustable front seats with driver and passenger lumbar support and seat memory ensure the perfect fit every time you drive.
Stay connected and in control with Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, and steering wheel controls. Safety comes standard with a back-up camera, blind spot monitor, and heated mirrors for clear visibility in all conditions.
Features Include:
-
1.4L 4-cylinder engine (FWD)
-
Leather interior
-
Back-up camera
-
Blind spot monitoring
-
Heated front seats & mirrors
-
Power front seats with memory
-
Bluetooth & Smart Device Integration
-
Dual-zone climate control
-
Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, committed to providing honest, hassle-free service. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also pay top dollar for trades.
Check out our 5-star Google rating and experience why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for quality used vehicles!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-561-5172