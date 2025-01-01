Menu
<p><strong>2020 Buick Encore Essence Stylish, Comfortable, and Packed with Features!</strong></p><p>Discover comfort and confidence in this <strong>2020 Buick Encore Essence FWD</strong> a compact luxury SUV designed to make every drive enjoyable. Equipped with a <strong>1.4L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, this Encore delivers excellent fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy premium <strong>leather seats</strong>, <strong>dual-zone A/C</strong>, and <strong>heated front seats</strong> for year-round comfort. The <strong>power-adjustable front seats</strong> with <strong>driver and passenger lumbar support</strong> and <strong>seat memory</strong> ensure the perfect fit every time you drive.</p><p>Stay connected and in control with <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong>Smart Device Integration</strong>, and <strong>steering wheel controls</strong>. Safety comes standard with a <strong>back-up camera</strong>, <strong>blind spot monitor</strong>, and <strong>heated mirrors</strong> for clear visibility in all conditions.</p><p> <strong>Features Include:</strong></p><ul> <li> <p>1.4L 4-cylinder engine (FWD)</p> </li> <li> <p>Leather interior</p> </li> <li> <p>Back-up camera</p> </li> <li> <p>Blind spot monitoring</p> </li> <li> <p>Heated front seats & mirrors</p> </li> <li> <p>Power front seats with memory</p> </li> <li> <p>Bluetooth & Smart Device Integration</p> </li> <li> <p>Dual-zone climate control</p> </li> <li> <p>Steering wheel audio & cruise controls</p> </li> </ul><p> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive!</p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, committed to providing honest, hassle-free service. Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we also <strong>pay top dollar for trades</strong>.</p><p> </p><p> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating</strong> and experience why customers trust Easton Auto Sales for quality used vehicles!</p>

13155337

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

$19,967

Used
94,835KM
VIN KL4CJCSB4LB019938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P634
  • Mileage 94,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

$19,967

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

