Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Buick Encore GX

81,129 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,129KM
VIN KL4MMBS25LB108357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P395
  • Mileage 81,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Select AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Buick Encore GX Select AWD 30,509 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 81,129 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD 99,500 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Encore GX