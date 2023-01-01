2020 Cadillac CTS

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 8 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10154709

10154709 Stock #: P112

P112 VIN: 1G6DG5RK8L0139394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Black

Stock # P112

Mileage 37,847 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.