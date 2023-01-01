Menu
2020 Cadillac CTS

37,847 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Sport AWD

Sport AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,847KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10154709
  • Stock #: P112
  • VIN: 1G6DG5RK8L0139394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # P112
  • Mileage 37,847 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD sedan! This sporty sedan is a blast to drive. The black wheels really set this off nice! Heated and cooled leather seats. Sunroof. Heated steering wheel. Heads up display. All kinds of safety features. Treat yourself call us today to schedule a test drive! Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. *****WE NEED YOUR TRADE****** 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

