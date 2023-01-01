Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Wow this Ford Edge looks amazing in Black with all black wheels and colour keyed bumpers. The leather suede combo is very rich looking. The heated seats and steering are just in time for the cold months ahead. This Edge includes panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote start and much more! Call is today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville! WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 613-561-5172</div>

2020 Ford Edge

82,120 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 10717061
  2. 10717061
  3. 10717061
  4. 10717061
  5. 10717061
  6. 10717061
  7. 10717061
  8. 10717061
  9. 10717061
  10. 10717061
  11. 10717061
  12. 10717061
  13. 10717061
  14. 10717061
  15. 10717061
  16. 10717061
  17. 10717061
  18. 10717061
  19. 10717061
  20. 10717061
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,120KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J92LBB48789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow this Ford Edge looks amazing in Black with all black wheels and colour keyed bumpers. The leather suede combo is very rich looking. The heated seats and steering are just in time for the cold months ahead. This Edge includes panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote start and much more! Call is today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville! WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV Sunroof for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV Sunroof 24,280 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4WD 192,520 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4WD 149,800 KM $30,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge