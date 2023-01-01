$30,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
2020 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
82,120KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J92LBB48789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow this Ford Edge looks amazing in Black with all black wheels and colour keyed bumpers. The leather suede combo is very rich looking. The heated seats and steering are just in time for the cold months ahead. This Edge includes panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote start and much more! Call is today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville! WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 613-561-5172
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
