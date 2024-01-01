$32,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
STX SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,750KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP3LFA52298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in Gananoque, Ontario! Explore our latest addition to the inventory: a stunning 2020 Ford F-150 Super Cab 4X4 STX in a captivating blue hue with a sleek black interior. With only 103,500 kilometers on the odometer, this truck is primed for adventure and ready to tackle any terrain.
Rest assured, this Ford F-150 comes with a clean Carfax report, ensuring peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. Equipped with features such as a tonneau cover, box liner, and a rear vision camera, convenience and functionality are at your fingertips.
At Easton Auto Sales, we prioritize transparency and quality. As proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA, we adhere to industry-leading standards, providing you with the assurance of a reliable and trustworthy buying experience.
Have a vehicle to trade in? No problem! We welcome trades of all makes and models. Plus, take advantage of our flexible financing options to make owning your dream truck a reality.
Experience the power and versatility of the 2020 Ford F-150 Super Cab 4X4 STX today. Contact us at 613-561-5172 or visit our dealership in Gananoque to schedule a test drive. Your next adventure awaits!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
