<div>Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in Gananoque, Ontario! Explore our latest addition to the inventory: a stunning 2020 Ford F-150 Super Cab 4X4 STX in a captivating blue hue with a sleek black interior. With only 103,500 kilometers on the odometer, this truck is primed for adventure and ready to tackle any terrain.</div><br /><div><span>Rest assured, this Ford F-150 comes with a clean Carfax report, ensuring peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. Equipped with features such as a tonneau cover, box liner, and a rear vision camera, convenience and functionality are at your fingertips.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>At Easton Auto Sales, we prioritize transparency and quality. As proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA, we adhere to industry-leading standards, providing you with the assurance of a reliable and trustworthy buying experience.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Have a vehicle to trade in? No problem! We welcome trades of all makes and models. Plus, take advantage of our flexible financing options to make owning your dream truck a reality.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Experience the power and versatility of the 2020 Ford F-150 Super Cab 4X4 STX today. Contact us at 613-561-5172 or visit our dealership in Gananoque to schedule a test drive. Your next adventure awaits!</span><br></div>

2020 Ford F-150

103,750 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,750KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP3LFA52298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

2020 Ford F-150