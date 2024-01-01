Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford F-150

106,528 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,528KM
VIN 1FTFW1E57LKD92552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,528 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 FWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 FWD 161,423 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2022 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD 64,262 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE Includes snows on rims for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla LE Includes snows on rims 17,900 KM $27,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150