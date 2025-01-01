$34,900+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Base Double Cab 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,707KM
VIN 1GTR9AEF3LZ113859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P471
- Mileage 112,707 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD- V8 6 Passenger Tow Package
Looking for a tough, reliable truck? The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to take on any challenge, whether it's hauling gear, towing, or getting you through tough terrain. This 4WD pickup comes with a tow package, making it an excellent choice for work or weekend adventures.
With seating for up to 6 passengers, this truck is perfect for family trips or getting your crew to the job site. Its packed with features for your convenience and safety, including a back-up camera, side front airbags, traction control, power locks, and power steering. Stay cool and comfortable with A/C, and make hauling even easier with the bed liner and step bumper.
Whether you're towing or just cruising, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 has you covered.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive! Easton Auto Sales is OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring you can shop with confidence. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we offer competitive pricing and top dollar for your trade-in.
Be sure to check out our 5-star Google rating! Visit us today and get behind the wheel of this powerful and reliable 2020 GMC Sierra 1500!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Exterior
Step Bumper
Additional Features
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Rhino Spray or Lining
Email Easton Auto Sales
2020 GMC Sierra 1500