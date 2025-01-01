Menu
<div><strong>2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD- V8 6 Passenger Tow Package</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a tough, reliable truck? The <strong>2020 GMC Sierra 1500</strong> is ready to take on any challenge, whether its hauling gear, towing, or getting you through tough terrain. This 4WD pickup comes with a <strong>tow package</strong>, making it an excellent choice for work or weekend adventures.</div><br /><div>With seating for up to 6 passengers, this truck is perfect for family trips or getting your crew to the job site. Its packed with features for your convenience and safety, including a <strong>back-up camera</strong>, <strong>side front airbags</strong>, <strong>traction control</strong>, <strong>power locks</strong>, and <strong>power steering</strong>. Stay cool and comfortable with <strong>A/C</strong>, and make hauling even easier with the <strong>bed liner</strong> and <strong>step bumper</strong>.</div><br /><div>Whether youre towing or just cruising, the <strong>2020 GMC Sierra 1500</strong> has you covered.</div><br /><div><strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive! Easton Auto Sales is OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring you can shop with confidence. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we offer competitive pricing and top dollar for your trade-in.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Be sure to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong>! Visit us today and get behind the wheel of this powerful and reliable <strong>2020 GMC Sierra 1500</strong>!</div>

112,707 KM

Details Description Features

Base Double Cab 4WD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

112,707KM
VIN 1GTR9AEF3LZ113859

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P471
  • Mileage 112,707 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Exterior

Step Bumper

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Rhino Spray or Lining

