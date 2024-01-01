Menu
2020 Honda Odyssey

57,852 KM

Details Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

11992905

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,852KM
VIN 5FNRL6H60LB500420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P443
  • Mileage 57,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2020 Honda Odyssey