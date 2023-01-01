Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

80,152 KM

Details Description Features

$26,699

+ tax & licensing
Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Sport 6M Leather, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Location

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

80,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9552235
  • Stock #: P8
  • VIN: KMHD04LB6LU100084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport! Looks amazing in Black with Black leather and Red stitching. Heated seats and steering wheel.  Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This Elantra Sport is loaded with safety features. The front bucket seats are very stylish and comfortable. A very sporty looking sedan that is very fuel efficient. Call today to schedule a test drive. Only seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston, Brockville, Lansdowne, Athens, Mallorytown and Westport. 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

