$26,699+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-5172
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Sport 6M Leather, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$26,699
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9552235
- Stock #: P8
- VIN: KMHD04LB6LU100084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport! Looks amazing in Black with Black leather and Red stitching. Heated seats and steering wheel. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This Elantra Sport is loaded with safety features. The front bucket seats are very stylish and comfortable. A very sporty looking sedan that is very fuel efficient. Call today to schedule a test drive. Only seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston, Brockville, Lansdowne, Athens, Mallorytown and Westport. 613-561-5172
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.