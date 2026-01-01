$28,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4WD
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P744
- Mileage 60,365 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude delivers the perfect combination of rugged capability, premium comfort, and modern technology. Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine with 4WD, this SUV is ready for all seasons and any adventure. Equipped with Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, and a Back-Up Camera, youll stay connected and confident wherever the road takes you. Safety and convenience features include Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Remote Start, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Dual Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, and Power Locks.
This Grand Cherokee Altitude offers the comfort, style, and performance Jeep is known for perfect for daily driving or weekend getaways.
Call us today to schedule your test drive at Easton Auto Sales, 613-561-5172. We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
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Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
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Additional Features
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