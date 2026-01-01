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<p>The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude delivers the perfect combination of rugged capability, premium comfort, and modern technology. Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine with 4WD, this SUV is ready for all seasons and any adventure. Equipped with Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, and a Back-Up Camera, youll stay connected and confident wherever the road takes you. Safety and convenience features include Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Remote Start, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Dual Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, and Power Locks.</p><p>This Grand Cherokee Altitude offers the comfort, style, and performance Jeep is known for perfect for daily driving or weekend getaways.</p><p>Call us today to schedule your test drive at Easton Auto Sales, 613-561-5172. We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!</p>

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

60,365 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14163397

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
60,365KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG7LC405682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P744
  • Mileage 60,365 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude delivers the perfect combination of rugged capability, premium comfort, and modern technology. Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine with 4WD, this SUV is ready for all seasons and any adventure. Equipped with Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, and a Back-Up Camera, youll stay connected and confident wherever the road takes you. Safety and convenience features include Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Remote Start, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Dual Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, and Power Locks.

This Grand Cherokee Altitude offers the comfort, style, and performance Jeep is known for perfect for daily driving or weekend getaways.

Call us today to schedule your test drive at Easton Auto Sales, 613-561-5172. We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$28,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee