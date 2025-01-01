Menu
Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN JM3KFBCM7L0787798

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P550
  • Mileage 95,224 KM

2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD Well-Equipped, All-Weather Ready, and Built to Impress!
Experience the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and versatility with this 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD. Powered by a reliable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is ready to take on Canadian roads in any season.
Top Features Include:

  • All-Wheel Drive for confident year-round driving

  • Air Conditioning

  • Back-Up Camera

  • Power Liftgate

  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

  • Cruise Control

  • Sunroof/Moonroof


With sleek styling, a refined interior, and the advanced features you expect from Mazda, the CX-5 Touring is a smart choice for families, commuters, or weekend adventurers.
Visit Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers love shopping with Easton Auto Sales.

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

Spoiler
Sunroof

5 Passenger

MOONROOF

AWD
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

