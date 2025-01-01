$26,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
Touring AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,224KM
VIN JM3KFBCM7L0787798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P550
- Mileage 95,224 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD Well-Equipped, All-Weather Ready, and Built to Impress!
Experience the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and versatility with this 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD. Powered by a reliable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is ready to take on Canadian roads in any season.
Top Features Include:
With sleek styling, a refined interior, and the advanced features you expect from Mazda, the CX-5 Touring is a smart choice for families, commuters, or weekend adventurers.
Visit Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers love shopping with Easton Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Sunroof
Seating
5 Passenger
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
AWD
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
