$23,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,876KM
VIN 5N1AT2MVXLC703066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,876 KM
Vehicle Description
**2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - White with Black Interior**
Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. Dressed in a crisp white exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, this SUV offers a blend of modern design and practical features. Under the hood, the efficient 2.5L engine ensures a dynamic yet economical drive, whether you're navigating urban streets or heading out for a weekend getaway.
The Rogue SV is equipped to keep you comfortable and connected, featuring a panoramic glass roof that brings in natural light and a sense of openness. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and a heated steering wheel during colder months, while the advanced navigation system and XM radio provide entertainment and guidance on every journey. The remote start function adds convenience, allowing you to warm up or cool down your vehicle before you even step inside. The rear vision camera and Bluetooth connectivity enhance safety and connectivity, making each drive more enjoyable.
At Easton Auto Sales, we are committed to providing a transparent and satisfying purchasing experience. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust in our dedication to quality. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and flexible financing options to fit your needs.
Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're ready to help you discover the perfect vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales - Your destination for quality vehicles and exceptional service.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-5172
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2020 Nissan Rogue