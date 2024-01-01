$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Subaru Outback
Convenience AWD
2020 Subaru Outback
Convenience AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
115,751KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BTDAC2L3183626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,751 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Check out the Outback AWD. This Subaru includes remote start, XM radio, heated seats, power seat, Adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and much more! Clean CarFax report. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
613-561-5172
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
613-561-5172
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 89,275 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo GT Meridian Package 41,510 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT Super Crew 4WD 102,430 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2020 Subaru Outback