<div>Check out the Outback AWD. This Subaru includes remote start, XM radio, heated seats, power seat, Adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and much more! Clean CarFax report. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>OMVIC Certified and UCDA member</div><br /><div>EASTON AUTO SALES INC</div><br /><div>613-561-5172</div>

2020 Subaru Outback

115,751 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback

Convenience AWD

2020 Subaru Outback

Convenience AWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,751KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTDAC2L3183626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the Outback AWD. This Subaru includes remote start, XM radio, heated seats, power seat, Adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and much more! Clean CarFax report. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.

OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
613-561-5172


OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2020 Subaru Outback