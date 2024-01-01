$37,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD V6
2020 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD V6
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,755KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH8LS514465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,755 KM
Vehicle Description
**2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - White with Black Leather Interior**
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with this stunning 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD. Finished in a sleek white exterior, this SUV boasts a refined black leather interior that exudes sophistication. Powered by a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, it delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path.
This Highlander XLE is designed to accommodate your needs with 8-passenger seating, making it ideal for families or group outings. Enjoy the open air with the sunroof, and stay connected and entertained with advanced features such as navigation, XM radio, and adaptive cruise control. The heated seats ensure comfort during colder months, adding an extra touch of luxury.
At Easton Auto Sales, we are proud to be OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring a trustworthy and transparent buying experience. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to make your purchase as seamless as possible.
Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're ready to help you get behind the wheel of this exceptional vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales - Where quality and customer satisfaction come together.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2020 Toyota Highlander