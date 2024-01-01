Menu
**2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - White with Black Leather Interior**

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with this stunning 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD. Finished in a sleek white exterior, this SUV boasts a refined black leather interior that exudes sophistication. Powered by a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, it delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path.

This Highlander XLE is designed to accommodate your needs with 8-passenger seating, making it ideal for families or group outings. Enjoy the open air with the sunroof, and stay connected and entertained with advanced features such as navigation, XM radio, and adaptive cruise control. The heated seats ensure comfort during colder months, adding an extra touch of luxury.

At Easton Auto Sales, we are proud to be OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring a trustworthy and transparent buying experience. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to make your purchase as seamless as possible.

Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, were ready to help you get behind the wheel of this exceptional vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales - Where quality and customer satisfaction come together.

2020 Toyota Highlander

120,755 KM

Details Description

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,755KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH8LS514465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,755 KM

Vehicle Description

**2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - White with Black Leather Interior**
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with this stunning 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD. Finished in a sleek white exterior, this SUV boasts a refined black leather interior that exudes sophistication. Powered by a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, it delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path.

This Highlander XLE is designed to accommodate your needs with 8-passenger seating, making it ideal for families or group outings. Enjoy the open air with the sunroof, and stay connected and entertained with advanced features such as navigation, XM radio, and adaptive cruise control. The heated seats ensure comfort during colder months, adding an extra touch of luxury.

At Easton Auto Sales, we are proud to be OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring a trustworthy and transparent buying experience. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and provide flexible financing options to make your purchase as seamless as possible.

Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're ready to help you get behind the wheel of this exceptional vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales - Where quality and customer satisfaction come together.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2020 Toyota Highlander