<div>Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your premier destination for quality used vehicles in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville. Explore our latest arrival: a meticulously maintained 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited in stunning white with luxurious black leather interior.</div><br /><div><span>This vehicle is equipped with all the features you desire: enjoy the comfort of cooled and heated seats, the convenience of memory seating, and the pleasure of a sunroof on those sunny days. Stay on course with integrated navigation and entertain yourself with XM radio. Safety is paramount with blind zone alert and Collision Avoidance technology.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>At Easton Auto Sales, we prioritize transparency and trust. We are proud members of UCDA and are OMVIC certified, ensuring your peace of mind with every purchase. </span><br></div><br /><div><span>Dont miss out on this exceptional opportunity. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the quality and reliability of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited for yourself.</span><br></div>

2020 Toyota RAV4

97,695 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

2020 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,695KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV4LC115501

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,695 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

2020 Toyota RAV4