$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,695KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV4LC115501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your premier destination for quality used vehicles in Gananoque, just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville. Explore our latest arrival: a meticulously maintained 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited in stunning white with luxurious black leather interior.
This vehicle is equipped with all the features you desire: enjoy the comfort of cooled and heated seats, the convenience of memory seating, and the pleasure of a sunroof on those sunny days. Stay on course with integrated navigation and entertain yourself with XM radio. Safety is paramount with blind zone alert and Collision Avoidance technology.
At Easton Auto Sales, we prioritize transparency and trust. We are proud members of UCDA and are OMVIC certified, ensuring your peace of mind with every purchase.
Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the quality and reliability of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2020 Toyota RAV4