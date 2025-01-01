$38,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,718KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV4LW096335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P534
- Mileage 51,718 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid AWD | Fully Loaded | Call Today!
Experience the perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and luxury with this 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive (AWD), this SUV is built to handle Canadian roads in every season.
This well-appointed RAV4 includes premium features such as:
Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, the RAV4 Limited Hybrid delivers a smooth and reliable ride.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, offering a trusted buying experience. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also pay top dollar for trade-ins.
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers keep coming back!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Windows
MOONROOF
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
JBL Sound System
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2020 Toyota RAV4