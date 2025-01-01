Menu
<div><strong>2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid AWD | Fully Loaded | Call Today!</strong></div><br /><div>Experience the perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and luxury with this <strong>2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid</strong>. Powered by a <strong>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong> and equipped with <strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong>, this SUV is built to handle Canadian roads in every season.</div><br /><div>This well-appointed RAV4 includes premium features such as:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Hybrid Powertrain</strong> Enjoy incredible fuel economy without sacrificing power</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> Stay warm and comfortable during chilly Ontario winters</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Sunroof</strong> Let the light in and enjoy fresh air on every drive</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Built-in Navigation System</strong> Find your way with ease</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Liftgate</strong> Makes loading and unloading a breeze</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-up Camera</strong> Park and reverse with confidence</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, the RAV4 Limited Hybrid delivers a smooth and reliable ride.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong></div><br /><div>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, offering a trusted buying experience. Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we also <strong>pay top dollar for trade-ins</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers keep coming back!</strong></div>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P534
  • Mileage 51,718 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid AWD | Fully Loaded | Call Today!
Experience the perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and luxury with this 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive (AWD), this SUV is built to handle Canadian roads in every season.
This well-appointed RAV4 includes premium features such as:

  • Hybrid Powertrain Enjoy incredible fuel economy without sacrificing power

  • Heated Front Seats Stay warm and comfortable during chilly Ontario winters

  • Power Sunroof Let the light in and enjoy fresh air on every drive

  • Built-in Navigation System Find your way with ease

  • Power Liftgate Makes loading and unloading a breeze

  • Back-up Camera Park and reverse with confidence


Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, the RAV4 Limited Hybrid delivers a smooth and reliable ride.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, offering a trusted buying experience. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also pay top dollar for trade-ins.
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers keep coming back!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
JBL Sound System
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

