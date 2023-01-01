Menu
<div>Buick Encore GX with only 27,500km. This beauty is equipped with heated seats, back up camera, XM radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane departure warning and much more! This was a one owner trade in at a GM dealer. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! Check out out 5 star Google rating! 26 years of automotive sales experience. <br></div>

2021 Buick Encore

27,575 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore

GX Preferred AWD Remote Start

2021 Buick Encore

GX Preferred AWD Remote Start

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

27,575KM
Used
VIN KL4MMCSLXMB042226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P206
  • Mileage 27,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Buick Encore GX with only 27,500km. This beauty is equipped with heated seats, back up camera, XM radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane departure warning and much more! This was a one owner trade in at a GM dealer. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! Check out out 5 star Google rating! 26 years of automotive sales experience.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Buick Encore