2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred AWD Remote Start
2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred AWD Remote Start
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
27,575KM
Used
VIN KL4MMCSLXMB042226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P206
- Mileage 27,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Buick Encore GX with only 27,500km. This beauty is equipped with heated seats, back up camera, XM radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane departure warning and much more! This was a one owner trade in at a GM dealer. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! Check out out 5 star Google rating! 26 years of automotive sales experience.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
