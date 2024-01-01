$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,558KM
VIN KL4MMCSLXMB055462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P359
- Mileage 40,558 KM
Vehicle Description
**For Sale: 2021 Buick Encore ST Red Jewel**
Experience style and comfort with this stunning 2021 Buick Encore ST, now available at Easton Auto Sales! This striking Red Jewel SUV features a sleek black interior thats both modern and elegant. With only 41,000 km on the odometer, this Encore ST is in excellent condition and offers outstanding value.
**Key Features:**
- **Heated Seats:** Enjoy cozy drives in all weather conditions.
- **Remote Start:** Start your vehicle from a distance for added convenience.
- **Apple CarPlay:** Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the vehicles infotainment system.
At Easton Auto Sales, we take pride in being OMVIC certified and a member of the UCDA, ensuring a trustworthy and transparent buying experience. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Dont miss out on this excellent opportunitycontact us now!
**Easton Auto Sales**
Your trusted dealership for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2021 Buick Encore GX