Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>**For Sale: 2021 Buick Encore ST Red Jewel**</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Experience style and comfort with this stunning 2021 Buick Encore ST, now available at Easton Auto Sales! This striking Red Jewel SUV features a sleek black interior thats both modern and elegant. With only 41,000 km on the odometer, this Encore ST is in excellent condition and offers outstanding value.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>**Key Features:**</div><br /><div>- **Heated Seats:** Enjoy cozy drives in all weather conditions.</div><br /><div>- **Remote Start:** Start your vehicle from a distance for added convenience.</div><br /><div>- **Apple CarPlay:** Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the vehicles infotainment system.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>At Easton Auto Sales, we take pride in being OMVIC certified and a member of the UCDA, ensuring a trustworthy and transparent buying experience. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Dont miss out on this excellent opportunitycontact us now!</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>**Easton Auto Sales**</div><br /><div>Your trusted dealership for quality pre-owned vehicles.</div>

2021 Buick Encore GX

40,558 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11533056
  2. 11533056
  3. 11533056
  4. 11533056
  5. 11533056
  6. 11533056
  7. 11533056
  8. 11533056
  9. 11533056
  10. 11533056
  11. 11533056
  12. 11533056
  13. 11533056
  14. 11533056
  15. 11533056
  16. 11533056
  17. 11533056
  18. 11533056
  19. 11533056
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,558KM
VIN KL4MMCSLXMB055462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P359
  • Mileage 40,558 KM

Vehicle Description

**For Sale: 2021 Buick Encore ST Red Jewel**


Experience style and comfort with this stunning 2021 Buick Encore ST, now available at Easton Auto Sales! This striking Red Jewel SUV features a sleek black interior thats both modern and elegant. With only 41,000 km on the odometer, this Encore ST is in excellent condition and offers outstanding value.


**Key Features:**
- **Heated Seats:** Enjoy cozy drives in all weather conditions.
- **Remote Start:** Start your vehicle from a distance for added convenience.
- **Apple CarPlay:** Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the vehicles infotainment system.


At Easton Auto Sales, we take pride in being OMVIC certified and a member of the UCDA, ensuring a trustworthy and transparent buying experience. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Dont miss out on this excellent opportunitycontact us now!


**Easton Auto Sales**
Your trusted dealership for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 97,695 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte EX for sale in Gananoque, ON
2017 Kia Forte EX 135,754 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Smart fortwo PASSION for sale in Gananoque, ON
2011 Smart fortwo PASSION 95,000 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2021 Buick Encore GX