<div><span>Introducing the luxurious 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD, now available at Easton Auto Sales. This stunning SUV features a sleek black exterior paired with rich brown leather interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Equipped with Active Parking Assist, this vehicle simplifies parking in any situation, while advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Departure System provide added peace of mind on the road. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats for both the driver and passenger, as well as heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly days.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>The 2021 Envision also offers intelligent cruise control, dual air conditioning, and a backup camera with a clear display to enhance your driving experience. The panoramic glass roof brings in natural light, creating an open feel throughout the cabin. With a powerful yet smooth ride, youll appreciate features like paddle shifters for a sporty touch and memory seats for personalized comfort. Additional conveniences include a navigation system, power locks, power mirrors, a power rear hatch, and push-button start.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss out on this exceptional vehiclecall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the luxury of the 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD for yourself!</span><br></div>

2021 Buick Envision

88,441 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision

Essense AWD

2021 Buick Envision

Essense AWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,441KM
VIN LRBFZPR43MD127109

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,441 KM

Introducing the luxurious 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD, now available at Easton Auto Sales. This stunning SUV features a sleek black exterior paired with rich brown leather interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Equipped with Active Parking Assist, this vehicle simplifies parking in any situation, while advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Departure System provide added peace of mind on the road. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats for both the driver and passenger, as well as heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly days.

The 2021 Envision also offers intelligent cruise control, dual air conditioning, and a backup camera with a clear display to enhance your driving experience. The panoramic glass roof brings in natural light, creating an open feel throughout the cabin. With a powerful yet smooth ride, you'll appreciate features like paddle shifters for a sporty touch and memory seats for personalized comfort. Additional conveniences include a navigation system, power locks, power mirrors, a power rear hatch, and push-button start.

Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss out on this exceptional vehiclecall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the luxury of the 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD for yourself!

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Daytime Running Lights

Leather Interior

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Buick Envision