$28,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
2021 Buick Envision
Essense AWD
2021 Buick Envision
Essense AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,441KM
VIN LRBFZPR43MD127109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,441 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the luxurious 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD, now available at Easton Auto Sales. This stunning SUV features a sleek black exterior paired with rich brown leather interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Equipped with Active Parking Assist, this vehicle simplifies parking in any situation, while advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Departure System provide added peace of mind on the road. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats for both the driver and passenger, as well as heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly days.
The 2021 Envision also offers intelligent cruise control, dual air conditioning, and a backup camera with a clear display to enhance your driving experience. The panoramic glass roof brings in natural light, creating an open feel throughout the cabin. With a powerful yet smooth ride, you'll appreciate features like paddle shifters for a sporty touch and memory seats for personalized comfort. Additional conveniences include a navigation system, power locks, power mirrors, a power rear hatch, and push-button start.
Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss out on this exceptional vehiclecall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the luxury of the 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2021 Buick Envision