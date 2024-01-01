$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir AWD
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,276KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRBFZSR43MD077654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,276 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir AWD, now available at Easton Auto Sales. With only 33,000 km on the odometer, this stunning SUV is in exceptional condition. The Envision Avenir features a sophisticated design, equipped with advanced technology to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy Active Parking Assist, making parking effortless, while safety features like Blind Spot Monitor, Collision Avoidance, and Lane Departure System provide peace of mind on every journey.
Step inside to discover a host of premium amenities, including heated seats for both the driver and passenger, heated rear seats, and air-conditioned front seats for year-round comfort. The panoramic glass roof floods the cabin with natural light, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. Additional features such as a heads-up display, memory seats, and a navigation system ensure convenience and sophistication at every turn. Enjoy the benefits of OnStar services, intelligent cruise control, and an electrochromic rearview mirror for added safety and convenience.
With power locks, mirrors, and windows, plus a power rear hatch and push-button start, this Envision Avenir truly delivers on both luxury and functionality. Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss your chance to drive this exceptional vehiclecall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir AWD for yourself!
Step inside to discover a host of premium amenities, including heated seats for both the driver and passenger, heated rear seats, and air-conditioned front seats for year-round comfort. The panoramic glass roof floods the cabin with natural light, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. Additional features such as a heads-up display, memory seats, and a navigation system ensure convenience and sophistication at every turn. Enjoy the benefits of OnStar services, intelligent cruise control, and an electrochromic rearview mirror for added safety and convenience.
With power locks, mirrors, and windows, plus a power rear hatch and push-button start, this Envision Avenir truly delivers on both luxury and functionality. Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss your chance to drive this exceptional vehiclecall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir AWD for yourself!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab Long Box 4WD 62,920 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore Preferred FWD 66,088 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Encore GX Select AWD 30,509 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2021 Buick Envision