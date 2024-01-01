Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir AWD, now available at Easton Auto Sales. With only 33,000 km on the odometer, this stunning SUV is in exceptional condition. The Envision Avenir features a sophisticated design, equipped with advanced technology to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy Active Parking Assist, making parking effortless, while safety features like Blind Spot Monitor, Collision Avoidance, and Lane Departure System provide peace of mind on every journey.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Step inside to discover a host of premium amenities, including heated seats for both the driver and passenger, heated rear seats, and air-conditioned front seats for year-round comfort. The panoramic glass roof floods the cabin with natural light, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. Additional features such as a heads-up display, memory seats, and a navigation system ensure convenience and sophistication at every turn. Enjoy the benefits of OnStar services, intelligent cruise control, and an electrochromic rearview mirror for added safety and convenience.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>With power locks, mirrors, and windows, plus a power rear hatch and push-button start, this Envision Avenir truly delivers on both luxury and functionality. Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss your chance to drive this exceptional vehiclecall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir AWD for yourself!</span><br></div>

2021 Buick Envision

33,276 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,276KM
VIN LRBFZSR43MD077654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir AWD, now available at Easton Auto Sales. With only 33,000 km on the odometer, this stunning SUV is in exceptional condition. The Envision Avenir features a sophisticated design, equipped with advanced technology to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy Active Parking Assist, making parking effortless, while safety features like Blind Spot Monitor, Collision Avoidance, and Lane Departure System provide peace of mind on every journey.

Step inside to discover a host of premium amenities, including heated seats for both the driver and passenger, heated rear seats, and air-conditioned front seats for year-round comfort. The panoramic glass roof floods the cabin with natural light, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. Additional features such as a heads-up display, memory seats, and a navigation system ensure convenience and sophistication at every turn. Enjoy the benefits of OnStar services, intelligent cruise control, and an electrochromic rearview mirror for added safety and convenience.

With power locks, mirrors, and windows, plus a power rear hatch and push-button start, this Envision Avenir truly delivers on both luxury and functionality. Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss your chance to drive this exceptional vehiclecall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir AWD for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab Long Box 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab Long Box 4WD 62,920 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore Preferred FWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 Buick Encore Preferred FWD 66,088 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Select AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Buick Encore GX Select AWD 30,509 KM $30,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2021 Buick Envision