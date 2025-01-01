$35,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
Sport AWD
2021 Cadillac XT5
Sport AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,500KM
VIN 1GYKNGRS6MZ228331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P621
- Mileage 109,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD | Loaded with Luxury & Performance
Elevate your driving experience with this stunning 2021 Cadillac XT5 Sport. Powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine and All-Wheel Drive, this luxury SUV delivers smooth performance, confident handling, and year-round capability.
Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof Let the light in and enjoy the open view
Premium Leather Interior Sophisticated comfort all around
Power Front Seats & Heated Front Seats Drive in personalized comfort
Back-Up Camera Park and reverse with ease
Power Liftgate Easy access to your cargo space
Remote Start Start your day warm or cool
Cruise Control Relax on longer drives
A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors All the essentials
Adjustable Steering Wheel Find your perfect driving position
This vehicle is in excellent condition and ready for its next owner. Whether you're commuting or heading out on a road trip, the XT5 Sport blends Cadillac luxury with practical features to make every journey enjoyable.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC Certified & Proud UCDA Member
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trade-ins
Check out our 5-star Google rating customer satisfaction is our top priority!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2021 Cadillac XT5