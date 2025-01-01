$38,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom double cab 4wd
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,891KM
VIN 1GCRYBEK3MZ374951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,891 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Custom Well-Equipped & Ready to Work
Take on any job or adventure in this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Custom Double Cab, powered by a fuel-efficient yet capable 2.7L 4-cylinder engine. This truck is loaded with the right features to make every drive more comfortable, convenient, and connected.
Running Boards
Spray-On Bed Liner & Soft Tonneau Cover Protect your gear and cargo in style
Tow Hitch Built for work or weekend toys
Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio
Keyless Entry & Start, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors
Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks, and Power Outlet
Rear Defrost Great for Canadian winters
Whether youre hauling, towing, or just getting around, this Silverado is up to the task with comfort and tech features youll appreciate every day.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to book your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, proudly serving customers just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Step Bumper
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Additional Features
4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Running Boards / Rails
Roof Airbags
Rhino Spray or Lining
Email Easton Auto Sales
