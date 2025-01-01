Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2021 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Custom Well-Equipped & Ready to Work</strong></div><br /><div>Take on any job or adventure in this <strong>2021 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Custom Double Cab</strong>, powered by a fuel-efficient yet capable <strong>2.7L 4-cylinder engine</strong>. This truck is loaded with the right features to make every drive more comfortable, convenient, and connected.</div><br /><div> <strong>Running Boards</strong><br> <strong>Spray-On Bed Liner</strong> & <strong>Soft Tonneau Cover</strong> Protect your gear and cargo in style<br> <strong>Tow Hitch</strong> Built for work or weekend toys<br> <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong>, <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong>Apple CarPlay</strong> & <strong>Android Auto</strong><br> <strong>Smart Device Integration</strong>, <strong>Auxiliary Input</strong>, <strong>Satellite Radio</strong><br> <strong>Keyless Entry & Start</strong>, <strong>Cruise Control</strong>, <strong>Heated Mirrors</strong><br> <strong>Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks</strong>, and <strong>Power Outlet</strong><br> <strong>Rear Defrost</strong> Great for Canadian winters</div><br /><div>Whether youre hauling, towing, or just getting around, this Silverado is up to the task with comfort and tech features youll appreciate every day.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172</strong> to book your test drive!<br> We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>, proudly serving customers just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating!</strong></div>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

81,891 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom double cab 4wd

Watch This Vehicle
12470923

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom double cab 4wd

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 12470923
  2. 12470923
  3. 12470923
  4. 12470923
  5. 12470923
  6. 12470923
  7. 12470923
  8. 12470923
  9. 12470923
  10. 12470923
  11. 12470923
  12. 12470923
  13. 12470923
  14. 12470923
  15. 12470923
  16. 12470923
  17. 12470923
  18. 12470923
  19. 12470923
  20. 12470923
  21. 12470923
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,891KM
VIN 1GCRYBEK3MZ374951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,891 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Custom Well-Equipped & Ready to Work
Take on any job or adventure in this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Custom Double Cab, powered by a fuel-efficient yet capable 2.7L 4-cylinder engine. This truck is loaded with the right features to make every drive more comfortable, convenient, and connected.
Running Boards
Spray-On Bed Liner & Soft Tonneau Cover Protect your gear and cargo in style
Tow Hitch Built for work or weekend toys
Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio
Keyless Entry & Start, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors
Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks, and Power Outlet
Rear Defrost Great for Canadian winters
Whether youre hauling, towing, or just getting around, this Silverado is up to the task with comfort and tech features youll appreciate every day.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to book your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, proudly serving customers just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Step Bumper

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Running Boards / Rails
Roof Airbags
Rhino Spray or Lining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD 163,234 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo 89,266 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD
2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD "Elevation Edition" & ONLY 1400kms 1,484 KM $31,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500