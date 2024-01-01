$17,499+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark
2LT CVT
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Used
88,467KM
VIN KL8CF6SA6MC749273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P444
- Mileage 88,467 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
2021 Chevrolet Spark