$28,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
104,522KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B65MRB24467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P222
- Mileage 104,522 KM
Vehicle Description
This Bronco Sport Big Bend is in excellent condition. Includes adaptive cruise, heated seats, remote start, back up camera and much more. This Bronco Sport has an extended service plan until October 2024 or 120,000km. Call is today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
