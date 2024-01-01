2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
<div>This Bronco Sport Big Bend is in excellent condition. Includes adaptive cruise, heated seats, remote start, back up camera and much more. This Bronco Sport has an extended service plan until October 2024 or 120,000km. Call is today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172</div>

104,522 KM

Details

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

104,522KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B65MRB24467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P222
  • Mileage 104,522 KM

Vehicle Description

This Bronco Sport Big Bend is in excellent condition. Includes adaptive cruise, heated seats, remote start, back up camera and much more. This Bronco Sport has an extended service plan until October 2024 or 120,000km.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

