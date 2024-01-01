$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
71,757KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B64MRA74595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P244
- Mileage 71,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a sweet SUV. This Ford Bronco Sport is equipped with. Remote start, rear vision camera, navigation, heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
Previous daily rental
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
