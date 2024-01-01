Menu
<div>Heres a sweet SUV. This Ford Bronco Sport is equipped with. Remote start, rear vision camera, navigation, heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!</div><br /><div>OMVIC Certified and UCDA member</div><br /><div>EASTON AUTO SALES INC</div><br /><div>613-561-5172</div><br /><div>Previous daily rental</div>

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

71,757 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

71,757KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B64MRA74595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P244
  • Mileage 71,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a sweet SUV. This Ford Bronco Sport is equipped with. Remote start, rear vision camera, navigation, heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
613-561-5172
Previous daily rental

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

