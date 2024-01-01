Menu
This **2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend** is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and feature-packed SUV. With only **49,000 km**, its in great condition and ready for your next adventure. Finished in a striking **white exterior** with a sleek **black interior**, this Bronco Sport offers a perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort. It comes equipped with a variety of desirable features, including **remote start**, **heated seats**, a **sunroof**, **XM Radio**, and seamless **Apple CarPlay/Android Auto** integration, making every drive both comfortable and connected.

At **Easton Auto Sales**, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles. As an **OMVIC Certified** dealership and a proud **UCDA member**, we ensure that every car we sell meets high standards. Plus, we offer **top dollar for trades**, so you can get the most value for your current vehicle. Were conveniently located in **Gananoque**, just minutes from Kingston, making us easy to find for customers in the surrounding areas.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity call us today at **613-561-5172** to schedule your test drive and experience the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for yourself!

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

49,125 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,125KM
VIN 3FMCR9B62MRB26905

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P422
  • Mileage 49,125 KM

This **2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend** is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and feature-packed SUV. With only **49,000 km**, its in great condition and ready for your next adventure. Finished in a striking **white exterior** with a sleek **black interior**, this Bronco Sport offers a perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort. It comes equipped with a variety of desirable features, including **remote start**, **heated seats**, a **sunroof**, **XM Radio**, and seamless **Apple CarPlay/Android Auto** integration, making every drive both comfortable and connected.
At **Easton Auto Sales**, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles. As an **OMVIC Certified** dealership and a proud **UCDA member**, we ensure that every car we sell meets high standards. Plus, we offer **top dollar for trades**, so you can get the most value for your current vehicle. Were conveniently located in **Gananoque**, just minutes from Kingston, making us easy to find for customers in the surrounding areas.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity call us today at **613-561-5172** to schedule your test drive and experience the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for yourself!

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Ford Bronco Sport