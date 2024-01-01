$27,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,125KM
VIN 3FMCR9B62MRB26905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P422
- Mileage 49,125 KM
Vehicle Description
This **2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend** is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and feature-packed SUV. With only **49,000 km**, its in great condition and ready for your next adventure. Finished in a striking **white exterior** with a sleek **black interior**, this Bronco Sport offers a perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort. It comes equipped with a variety of desirable features, including **remote start**, **heated seats**, a **sunroof**, **XM Radio**, and seamless **Apple CarPlay/Android Auto** integration, making every drive both comfortable and connected.
At **Easton Auto Sales**, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles. As an **OMVIC Certified** dealership and a proud **UCDA member**, we ensure that every car we sell meets high standards. Plus, we offer **top dollar for trades**, so you can get the most value for your current vehicle. Were conveniently located in **Gananoque**, just minutes from Kingston, making us easy to find for customers in the surrounding areas.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity call us today at **613-561-5172** to schedule your test drive and experience the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2021 Ford Bronco Sport